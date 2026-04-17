Felony Charges Filed in Muncie Assault Case

MUNCIE, IND. (WOWO) A Muncie man is facing felony charges after police say he assaulted a minor during an incident involving alcohol. Investigators say the man became violent after drinking vodka and attacked the victim at an intersection in the city.

The minor called 911 during the assault and reported what was happening as it unfolded.

The victim was later transported to a hospital for treatment of visible injuries.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for severe intoxication before being booked into the Delaware County Jail.

He is facing felony charges including battery and strangulation.

Authorities say he is being held without bond as the case proceeds through the court system.

The investigation remains ongoing.