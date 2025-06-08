Suspect Rams Into Warsaw Police Vehicle, Officer Discharges Weapon

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police are investigating after a Warsaw Police Department officer discharges his weapon during an incident.

Reports say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the officer attempted a traffic stop on a pickup truck, though the truck took off.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of S.R. 13 and E. C.R. 150 North when the driver rammed his vehicle into the Police Department’s SUV.

Reports say the officer was exiting the vehicle at the time of the collision, causing an injury to his leg. He reportedly fired one shot from his handgun, but it did not strike the driver or passenger of the vehicle.

27-year-old Lance Walter has been identified as the driver of the pickup truck. He was arrested and taken to the Kosciusko County Jail on preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and Attempted Murder.

The investigation is ongoing.