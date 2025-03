FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne FAME Festival brought an eventful weekend to the area.

The Grand Wayne Convention Center was filled with several students displaying their music, dance, theatre and visual art skills with a “Tides and Tales” theme.

It was the 38th year of the event, with the first one being held in 1987.

Entertainment for all ages was available during the event, which happened from 9 to 5 on Saturday and from noon until 5 on Sunday.