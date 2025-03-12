Students Using AI For Homework

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The latest study from Pew Research Center, reveals the number of teens who use ChatGPT for schoolwork doubled between 2023 and 2024, as Students become more aware the AI tool. Some say AI is making us dumber!

What about using AI Tools to develop student’s college admission and scholarship essays…Is that cheating? Scholarship Owl is a platform that connects students to the right scholarships and they recently surveyed 8,500 students that used their platform to learn more. What they found out is 65% have already used AI tools to help write those essays for scholarships and college applications.

The good news? 96% of those students using AI tools edited their essays before submitting. Jennifer Finetti with Scholarship Owl says that’s key!

Risks students should be aware of when using AI tools for college applications and scholarship essays? Finetti says, “College and scholarship providers already know and expect that some of the essays accompanying applications will have been developed with the assistance of an AI tool. Because of that Reviewers tend to be more sensitive when reviewing application essays and again, they may be using software that detects AI tools were used, and that’s something students need to be aware of.” For more info on the study ScholarshipOwl: The fastest path to college scholarships.