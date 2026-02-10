February 10, 2026
Fox National

American Olympian Alex Hall Notches Silver Medal in Men’s Free Ski Slopestyle

by Macy Gray0
American skier Alex Hall added to Team USA’s medal count on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics as he picked up a silver in the men’s free ski slopestyle event.

The competition was stiff as Hall looked to defend the gold medal he won in the 2022 Beijing Games. Men’s slopestyle had been an event that the U.S. had dominated since it was introduced into the Olympics in 2014 and anything less than a bronze might have been looked at as a failure.

 

Silver medalist Alex Hall holds an American flag after the men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Hall didn’t let it get to that point. He had a tough first run, only scoring a 52.65. In the second run, he performed epically and scored an 85.75. He needed to go above and beyond in the third run, but he slipped and wasn’t able to beat his score from the second run.

However, the 85.75 was his best and enough to take home the silver medal.

Alex Hall after falling during the men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Norway’s Birk Ruud won the gold medal in the event. He had a score of 86.28, which he recorded during his first run. New Zealand’s Luca Harrington was nearly perfect on his third run and was able to scoot by Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli for the bronze medal.

Hall’s silver medal was the second on the day for Team USA, following Ben Ogden in cross-country skiing.

From left, silver medalist Alex Hall, gold medalist Birk Ruud and bronze medalist Luca Harrington hold flags after the men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

It was Hall’s second medal of his Olympic career. He finished better than he did at the World Championships in 2025, where he won bronze in the event.

