April 25, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Church Fire

by Alyssa Foster0
Pixabay.com

Fire crews responded to a church fire northeast of downtown Fort Wayne around 7:45 p.m.

Units were dispatched to the 2400 block of Curdes Avenue, between Hobson Road and Crescent Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the building just below the roofline, with smoke filling the structure.

Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. No one was found inside, and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation, though the church’s pastor says an extension cord may be to blame.

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