February 29, 2024
Ft. Wayne Market

An Exhibit At The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Has Gained National Recognition

by David Scheie0
Photo supplied/Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Red Panda Ridge exhibit is being considered for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Zoo Exhibit category.

Our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE say the Red Panda Ridge display is one of the country’s largest red panda exhibits, unveiled last May as part of the new Asian Trek area.

Voting is open now through March 4th.

Winners will be announced at noon on March 15th.

The zoo typically opens for the season in late April.

 

https://kidszoo.org/

https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-exhibit-2024/red-panda-ridge-at-fort-wayne-childrens-zoo-fort-wayne-indiana/?fbclid=IwAR3VLNPuf7VeSIkvelRgnuX0BGNsk9myDZTn8gU-0mykhhYyYrfe4rIjgY0

