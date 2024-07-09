An Iconic Fort Wayne Diner May Open A Second Location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, owners of Powers Hamburgers are “possibly” considering opening a second location.

Powers Managing Partner Alex Richardson, says it will also be located in downtown Fort Wayne, “close by” the original Powers building.

The original Powers restaurant sustained damage after a fire broke out inside the building at the end of last month.

Richardson says they are working to have the original location back open in the next four to six weeks.