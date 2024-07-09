July 9, 2024
Local News

An Iconic Fort Wayne Diner May Open A Second Location

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, owners of Powers Hamburgers are “possibly” considering opening a second location.

Powers Managing Partner Alex Richardson, says it will also be located in downtown Fort Wayne, “close by” the original Powers building.

The original Powers restaurant sustained damage after a fire broke out inside the building at the end of last month.

Richardson says they are working to have the original location back open in the next four to six weeks.

Related posts

Weekend Events

WOWO News

Fort Wayne woman facing charges after threatening to shoot judge

Network Indiana

Parkview Field ranked first in ballpark experience

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.