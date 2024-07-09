Animal causes driver to swerve, tip truck on side

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A truck crashed on State Road 8 in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon, causing the road to shut down for the second time in as many days.

Police say 39-year-old Javon Bynum was traveling west on State Road 8 between County Roads 47 and 51 when an animal ran into the roadway. Due to traffic in the east bound lanes, Bynum said he had to swerve off road to avoid the animal.

Bynum overcorrected and lost control of his truck, which spun 180 degrees and came to a rest in the north side ditch. He suffered a hand injury and head injury during the crash and was treated by EMS personnel on scene.