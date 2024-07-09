Marion man steals company truck, has “psychotic breakdown”

MARION, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Marion police say that on Monday they arrested a man who broke into Junk Monkey’s at 1021 Mason Blvd. and stole one of the company’s trucks.

A press release claims that investigators discovered Bradley J. Clay, 28, was having a psychotic breakdown and during that episode broke the window of Junk Monkey’s. He would gain entry into the building and eventually steal one of the business’ trucks.

Officers would eventually locate Clay at the 1400 block of West 8th St. While attempting to make the arrest, Clay would begin fighting with police. One officer would have to tase him before placing him in custody.

Three officers had minor cuts on their hands as a result of the fight with Clay. They were exposed to his blood during the fight, and were treated before resuming their work.

Clay was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being transported to the Grant County Jail. He was charged with burglary, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, and theft of less than $750.

He was also received additional charges in an unrelated case. Hse would get another Burgrlary and auto theft charge for that.