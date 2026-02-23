Trump Threatens Countries To Abide By Tariff Deals Despite Supreme Court Decision

(AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday threatened countries around the world to abide by any tariff deals they agreed to, despite the U.S. Supreme Court striking down many of his far-reaching taxes on imports.

Any country that wants to “play games” with the Supreme Court decision, Trump posted, will be met with “a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to.”

The comment comes after Trump said Saturday that he wants a global tariff of 15%, up from 10% he had announced immediately after the ruling.

The court’s decision struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. But the Republican president won’t let go of his favorite — albeit, now more limited — tool for rewriting the rules of global commerce and applying international pressure.

Trump has already signed an executive order enabling him to bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on global imports, starting on Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech.