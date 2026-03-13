Animal Cruelty Penalties Strengthened Under New Indiana Law

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A new Indiana law will increase criminal penalties for certain acts of animal cruelty while also allowing people to intervene if an animal is trapped in a hot vehicle.

Governor Mike Braun signed the legislation this week, expanding the ability for prosecutors to charge some cruelty cases as felonies even when the accused has no prior offenses.

Under previous law, some acts of animal cruelty committed by first-time offenders could be filed as misdemeanors. The updated statute allows prosecutors to pursue felony charges in certain cases regardless of whether the suspect has been previously convicted.

The law also includes a provision allowing Hoosiers to remove an animal from a hot car without facing civil liability, provided certain conditions are met.

Supporters say the change addresses concerns from prosecutors and animal welfare advocates who argued that the previous penalties did not adequately reflect the seriousness of some cruelty cases.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers said the earlier legal framework often treated severe abuse cases too lightly.

Moers said prosecutors have seen repeated cases of animal hoarding and neglect and noted research suggesting a connection between violence toward animals and other forms of violence, according to WNDU-TV.

The new law is scheduled to take effect July 1.