Annual ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ tickets available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The annual ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ is approaching for this year.

The 24th version of the event will take place on Sunday, September 10 and give people the chance to visit 21 participating Fort Wayne attractions for free. Locations this year include,

African/African-American Historical Society and Museum

Allen County Courthouse

Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center

Artlink

Diocesan Museum

Electric Works

The Embassy Theatre

First Presbyterian Church

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

The Freemasons Hall

History Center

Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival

Master Gardener Display Gardens

The Old Fort

Riverfront Fort Wayne – Promenade Park

Science Central

Sweet Breeze

Three Rivers Filtration Plant

Trinity English Lutheran Church

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

To take part in the event, you can pickup a passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location, or print one at www.visitfortwayne.com/events/be-a-tourist/.