August 15, 2023
Annual ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ tickets available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The annual ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ is approaching for this year.

The 24th version of the event will take place on Sunday, September 10 and give people the chance to visit 21 participating Fort Wayne attractions for free. Locations this year include,

  • African/African-American Historical Society and Museum
  • Allen County Courthouse
  • Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center
  • Artlink
  • Diocesan Museum
  • Electric Works
  • The Embassy Theatre
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
  • The Freemasons Hall
  • History Center
  • Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival
  • Master Gardener Display Gardens
  • The Old Fort
  • Riverfront Fort Wayne – Promenade Park
  • Science Central
  • Sweet Breeze
  • Three Rivers Filtration Plant
  • Trinity English Lutheran Church
  • Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum
  • Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

To take part in the event, you can pickup a passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location, or print one at www.visitfortwayne.com/events/be-a-tourist/.

