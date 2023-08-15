July Proves Another Slow Month For Indiana Sports Wagering Funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The slowest sports betting month of the year was just that in Indiana for the month of July. However, compared to the industry’s 10-month sportsbooks decline, last month fared better than most. Inside Indiana Business reports that sports betting across the state in July dropped 1.4% year-over-year, outperforming the state’s 10.7% drop in the year’s total handle.

Officials at PlayIndiana.com report that the Hoosier State has brought in $2.25 billion in 2023, adding $203.8 million in July, compared to last year’s $2.52 billion. Revenue increased by $23.3 million, an increase of 22.1% month-over-month. Baseball was the top sport betters wagered on, bringing in $69.4 million.