Area Pools Set To Close For Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As back-to-school time approaches, that means its time for the area pools to pull their plugs on another summer. According to the Fort Wayne Parks and Rec Department, City Pools will begin the process of closing this week as staff prepare to go back to school.

Due to this loss of seasonal staff, there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to operate the pools safely. The final day to enjoy the Aquatic Centers at McMillen Park and Bob Arnold Northside Park will be Saturday, August 5th, for normal public swimming from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m.

They will close for the season at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. In the meantime nine area Water Playgrounds will remain open until further notice.

HERE IS THE LIST OF AREA WATER PLAYGROUNDS AND HOURS: