February 17, 2024
Friday Afternoon Crash Leaves One Person Dead

by Heather Starr0
(Photo supplied/Van Wert County Sheriff's Office)

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man has died after a crash in Van Wert County Friday afternoon.

Just after 5:30 PM, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a crash along Mendon Road, situated south of State Road within York Township. The incident involved a single vehicle, identified as a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, which had veered off the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

The driver and only person in the truck, 88-year-old Everett Junior Thatcher, from rural Convoy, was found unresponsive at the scene. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

