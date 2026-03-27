Army Aligns Age Limits with Air Force and Space Force

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) The U.S. Army is raising its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42 years, according to Stars and Stripes. The update aligns the Army with the Air Force and Space Force and increases eligibility for active-duty service.

A memo issued March 20, 2026, outlines the change, which also reinstates the upper age limit temporarily used in 2006 to address shortfalls during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Recent adjustments in the Air Force and Space Force were similarly intended to respond to declining enlistment numbers, Stars and Stripes reports.

In addition to the age adjustment, the Army will allow recruits with a single cannabis possession or paraphernalia conviction to enlist without requiring a special waiver. Other age exceptions will still be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Each branch of the U.S. military has its own enlistment age limits. The Navy and Coast Guard cap enlistment at 41, while the Marine Corps has the lowest limit at 28. Active-duty eligibility begins at 17 with parental consent, or 18 without.

The Army’s changes are part of a broader effort to attract recruits amid a nationwide recruitment slowdown, according to Stars and Stripes.