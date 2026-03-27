Indiana Population Growth Slows, But State Still Outpaces Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana’s population increased by 38,579 residents in 2025, bringing the state’s total to 6.97 million, according to analysis from the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, as reported by news.iu.edu. While growth slowed compared to 2024, the state recorded its seventh-largest annual increase in the last two decades.

Most of Indiana’s population gains were fueled by migration. Net international migration added 17,852 residents, though that figure declined by 53% from 2024. Net domestic migration also rose, more than doubling to 12,197 last year. By contrast, the state saw 8,561 more births than deaths in 2025, a 7% drop from 2024.

Central Indiana counties saw the largest gains. Hamilton County added 7,351 residents, followed by Johnson and Allen counties. Boone and Hancock counties recorded the highest growth rates at 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, Marion County grew by just 0.2%, the smallest increase since 2021, with a population of 992,196.

Indiana’s rural and mid-sized counties saw slower growth, with many communities facing a natural decrease in population and declining net migration. In 2025, rural counties combined to gain roughly 400 residents, down from over 1,500 per year in 2023 and 2024. Micropolitan counties saw their growth drop to 1,625 residents last year.

“Population growth now rests on retaining existing residents and attracting new ones,” said Matt Kinghorn, senior demographer at the Indiana Business Research Center. “Natural increase has declined, and migration is the primary driver.”

Overall, 66 of Indiana’s 92 counties added residents in 2025, with metropolitan areas contributing 95% of the state’s total growth. Indiana’s 0.56% growth rate outpaced neighboring Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois, and ranked 22nd nationally.

The Indiana Business Research Center provides official state population estimates and serves as Indiana’s representative to the U.S. Census Bureau. More information and detailed county-level data are available on STATS Indiana, as reported by news.iu.edu.