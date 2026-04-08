Teen Shot In Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in Martinsville.

The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) said officers went to the 400 block of North Main Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a call of shots being fired. When police arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot and started treating them until medics got to the scene.

The teenager was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police did not have the exact age of the shooting victim, but believe they were between 13 and 18 years old.

The teenager was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

MPD said they spoke with multiple other teenagers who were witnesses to the incident. Another kid was questioned as a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Martinsville Police officer Aubrey Rachels told WISH-TV that they believe the shooting was targeted and started after a fight broke out. She also said parents should keep better tabs on their kids.

“We encourage them to know where their kids are, know what they’re doing and who they’re hanging out with,” she said.

The Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation of the shooting.

No other information about the shooting has been released.