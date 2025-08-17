August 17, 2025
Artists To Paint Murals On Fort Wayne Drains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Public art is headed to streets around Fort Wayne as local an dregional artists plan to paint murals on the city’s storm drains. 

Artists started the projects yesterday and will continue through Saturday, August 24 as they paint the murals to spread the “only rain in the drain” message. 

21 Alive News says the “Clean Drains Fort Wayne” program combines art, education and environmental stewardship into a citywide visual gallery.

The group emphasizes that everything that goes into storm drains goes into waterways, making it important to only allow rainwater to enter the drains. 

13 artists will come together to complete the murals which can be found all around the City.

