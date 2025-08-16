Fort Wayne Custodian Surprised With New Car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Goddard School-Preschool & Daycare of Fort Wayne surprised their custodian with a new vehicle on Friday.

The school had been raising money to help buy a car for the custodian, Bobby, after learning that he used public transportation to get to the school.

According to Bobby, his commute was quite lengthy, often lasting multiple hours.

A family, the Fazlics, stepped in to donate a car to Bobby, and a check worth $935 from the remaining funds raised were given to him during the surprise.