Thousands Raised For Thrift Trail Non-Profit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Non-Profit Thrift Trail locations are feeling successful after a busy Friday and Saturday.

They hosted a “crawl-style” event, bringing in tens of thousands of dollars for agencies helping people afford accessible housing, food security and more.

Nine stores worked to raise money, with four of them raising over $43,600 during the two-day event.

They say there were hundreds of familiar faces who showed up to support the cause.

Plans to continue the event in the future years are in the works.