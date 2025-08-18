August 18, 2025
Local News

Thousands Raised For Thrift Trail Non-Profit

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Non-Profit Thrift Trail locations are feeling successful after a busy Friday and Saturday. 

They hosted a “crawl-style” event, bringing in tens of thousands of dollars for agencies helping people afford accessible housing, food security and more. 

Nine stores worked to raise money, with four of them raising over $43,600 during the two-day event. 

They say there were hundreds of familiar faces who showed up to support the cause. 

Plans to continue the event in the future years are in the works.

