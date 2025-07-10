Bloomington Water Concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — If your tap water in Bloomington has looked a little off lately, you’re not alone. The City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) confirms they’ve seen an increase in customer calls reporting temporary discolored water and sediment accumulating on water filters.

CBU attributes these issues largely to seasonal changes and unusually high water levels in the area’s primary water source, the Monroe Reservoir. These conditions have stirred up naturally occurring minerals, primarily iron and manganese, from deeper, low-oxygen layers of the lake.

While the presence of these minerals may give the water a brown or yellow tint, CBU assures residents that they do not pose a health risk for short-term, low exposure. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not regulate these minerals as primary contaminants.

“CBU regularly monitors for these levels and treats the drinking water accordingly when levels are elevated,” a CBU spokesperson stated. “The water treatment plant has a limited capacity to fully remove iron and manganese when levels fluctuate rapidly.”

To address the situation and improve water clarity, CBU has implemented physical operational adjustments. Additionally, they are conducting additional hydrant flushing and enhanced monitoring across the water system to ensure the continued safety of the drinking water. All samples taken throughout the distribution system are currently well within all EPA health advisory levels.

If residents notice discoloration, CBU suggests changing water filters more frequently until conditions normalize.

Customers with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the City of Bloomington Utilities at 812-349-3930 or visit bloomington.in.gov/utilities.