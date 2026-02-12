Auglaize County Murder Case Moves to Sentencing Phase

WAPAKONETA, OH. (WOWO) Thirty-eight-year-old Amanda Hovanec has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the 2022 killing of her estranged husband in Auglaize County.

Hovanec changed her plea in January as part of an agreement that dismissed an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Authorities say Timothy Hovanec was killed in April 2022 while dropping off the couple’s children at a rural Auglaize County home belonging to Hovanec’s mother, Anita Green. After the children went inside, prosecutors say Amanda Hovanec injected Timothy Hovanec with a drug, causing his death. WLIO reports video and audio of the incident were recorded on the victim’s in-car camera.

Investigators say a South African resident, Anthony Theodorou, obtained the drug used in the killing and helped bury the body in a wooded area. Authorities said Theodorou also assisted in disposing of evidence.

All three individuals previously pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the murder and to bringing the drug used in the killing into the United States. Amanda Hovanec was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. Theodorou received 18 years. Anita Green was sentenced to 10 years and one month after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.

No sentencing date has been set for Amanda Hovanec in Auglaize County on the aggravated murder conviction. Green and Theodorou are each facing a charge of complicity to aggravated murder and are scheduled for a pretrial hearing March 13 in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court, according to WLIO.