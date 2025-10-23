October 23, 2025
Advocates to Braun: Don’t Redraw the Lines

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Nearly 20,000 Hoosiers from across Indiana are urging Governor Mike Braun and Republican leaders not to call a special legislative session to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

A petition opposing the move was delivered this week to the governor’s office at the Indiana Statehouse. Signatures came from all 92 counties and legislative districts, according to voting rights advocacy groups behind the effort.

Organizers say the petition reflects widespread opposition to what they view as unnecessary and politically motivated redistricting.

The pushback comes amid speculation that Republican lawmakers may seek to adjust district lines ahead of upcoming elections. No official decision has been made on whether a special session will be held.

Voting rights groups are calling on Braun to prioritize transparency and voter trust.

