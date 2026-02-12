Michigan Bans Cellphones in Classrooms

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation banning students from using cellphones during class time in schools across the state.

The new law is aimed at reducing classroom distractions, increasing student participation and supporting academic success.

Under the legislation, students are prohibited from using cellphones during instructional time. However, phones may still be used between class periods, for documented medical needs, or during emergencies.

WILX reports the measure is part of a broader effort to improve classroom focus and learning outcomes.

Further guidance on implementation is expected from school districts as they update policies to comply with the new law.