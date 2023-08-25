Baby Orangutan Passes Away At Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tragedy has struck the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the baby orangutan that was born back on August 16th passed away unexpectedly on Thursday.

“The Animal Care Team and Veterinary Staff have worked hard over the last week providing mom and baby the best possible care and are heartbroken over his unexpected death,” said Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “Although we’ve only had a few days with our orangutan baby, he brought so much joy and excitement. He will be missed.”

The orangutan’s mother, “Tara” will be off exhibit at the zoo while she grieves the tragic loss. Zoo officials say that a necropsy, better known as an animal autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.