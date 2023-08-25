Weekend Events 8/25 – 8/27

Karlous Miller Stand Up Comedy
Friday, August 25 • Embassy Theatre
You know him from NBC’s Last Comic Standing and his own popular podcast 85 South Show – Now see comedian Karlous Miller perform his At the End of the Day… tour in Fort Wayne.
Post Miami 1755
Saturday, August 26 – Sunday, August 27 • The Old Fort
French and British forces clash at the Old Fort as the 1700s come alive. Experience battles and infantry drills, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, and talk with historical artisans.
Taste of the Arts Festival
Saturday, August 26 • Downtown Fort Wayne
A festival for everyone’s taste! Celebrate arts and culture at this annual festival featuring live theater, music, dance performances, buskers, local food, and an all-day art market.
We The Kingdon
Sunday, August 27 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Don’t miss this performance by multigenerational family of musicians, We The Kingdom, performing their heartfelt hits for an unforgettable night of music.
Sunday Funday
Last Sundays through September • The Landing
Every last Sunday, May – September come to The Landing for, brunch, lunch, yoga lessons, shopping, and a live musical performance in the afternoon.