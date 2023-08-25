Weekend Events 8/25 – 8/27

Karlous Miller Stand Up Comedy

Friday, August 25 • Embassy Theatre

You know him from NBC’s Last Comic Standing and his own popular podcast 85 South Show – Now see comedian Karlous Miller perform his At the End of the Day… tour in Fort Wayne.

Post Miami 1755

Saturday, August 26 – Sunday, August 27 • The Old Fort

French and British forces clash at the Old Fort as the 1700s come alive. Experience battles and infantry drills, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, and talk with historical artisans.

Taste of the Arts Festival

Saturday, August 26 • Downtown Fort Wayne

A festival for everyone’s taste! Celebrate arts and culture at this annual festival featuring live theater, music, dance performances, buskers, local food, and an all-day art market.

We The Kingdon

Sunday, August 27 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Don’t miss this performance by multigenerational family of musicians, We The Kingdom, performing their heartfelt hits for an unforgettable night of music.

Sunday Funday

Last Sundays through September • The Landing

Every last Sunday, May – September come to The Landing for, brunch, lunch, yoga lessons, shopping, and a live musical performance in the afternoon.