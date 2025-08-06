Indiana State Senator Liz Brown Facing Increasing Headwinds to Re-Election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator Liz Brown has announced her intention to run for re-election. However, she’s facing increasing resistance from conservative Republicans including Indiana U.S. Senator Jim Banks and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita as they have come out in support of her primary opponent, Northwest Allen County School Board Member and local businessman Darrin Vogt. Brown hasn’t faced a primary challenge since 2014.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that opposition to Brown ramped up in the wake of her refusing to have a hearing for a stringent immigration bill – H.B. 1531, which effectively died due to never being heard. As the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Brown has the power to say which bills get heard and which ones don’t.

Senator Jim Banks said clearly “Liz should be primaried”. He has thrown his full support behind Brown’s opponent Darrin Vogt.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, who Brown has filed disciplinary charges against is also all-in for Vogt. Rokita said Brown’s soft stance on immigration and her refusal to budge on House Bill 1531 are major reasons why he’s opposing her.

Other Republicans have cited that Brown’s pro-life stance is unshakable, but that she’s not the “conservative attack dog” she used to be.

Brown was emphatic that she is ready for a fight.

“I’m committed to running again. I have been a strong advocate for northeast Indiana and the conservative values of our district up here,” she said.