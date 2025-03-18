Baird On Tariffs

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Trump tariffs will likely cause some pain for Indiana farmers who are trying to sell their crops on world markets. Rep. Jim Baird, who is a Republican, is also a farmer and tells WISH TV’s All INdiana Politics he agrees with the tariffs.

Baird says he understands the tariffs will likely hurt farmers, at least in the short term.

“China intends to be the leading world power and they’re doing all kinds of things not only with tariffs. But, they’re letting fentanyl come across our border and really getting involved with the economy around the world and in competition with us as Americans,” he said.

Baird said the tariffs could provide some leverage in how we deal with China.

“I think these tariffs are simply a way to bring people to the negotiating table and see if we can’t create a level playing field and to make sure that farmers have an opportunity for fair trade.”

Baird also defended the actions of DOGE, saying he believes it’s been far too long since some of the government agencies affected have been made to account for their spending.

Baird also said he believes the possible closure of several federal buildings in Indiana may be justified since they are underutilized and the government is still paying for them.