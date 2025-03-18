Spring Bicycle Ride Fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Alex Van Slyke, a Richmond area Pediatric Physical Therapist will usher in Spring one a one-man, 350-mile, cycling journey to support Indiana kids with special needs. Beginning Wednesday morning at 5:30, Alex will depart Richmond and conclude on the evening of March 21st in Indianapolis. His goal? To raise funds to provide adaptive tricycles to children with physical disabilities and special needs who are unable to safely enjoy riding a traditional bike.

Alex says, “these specialized tricycles can cost up to $4,000, making them inaccessible to many families in need. I’m excited to embark on this journey. Every donation counts and will help provide adaptive tricycles to those who need them most. I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of riding a bike, and I’m committed to making that a reality.”

Alex’s journey will span 350 miles, from Richmond to Indianapolis with planned stops in Louisville, KY and the Hoosier National Forest. Along the way he’ll share stories on social media. Alex’s cause is through Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation, which provides life enhancing gifts to children with special needs in Indiana.

To donate and follow Alex’s Adaptive Adventure go to http://ACOLF.org/alexs-adaptive-adventure.