Banks On DOGE

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — The spending cuts that have been made by the Dept. of Government Efficiency don’t become permanent until they are made law by Congress. Sen. Jim Banks, of Indiana, is frustrated because some of his colleagues seem reluctant to actually pass the cuts in what are called “rescission packages”.

“Congress has to do the easy part and claw that back and make those cuts permanent,” said Banks, in a Thursday appearance on “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News.

“The first rescissions package is really easy. Really simple. It’s the foreign aid money. All of the foreign aid money like transgender operas in Peru, transgender comic books in Colombia, electric vehicles in Rwanda and Big Bird in Baghdad. All of that wasteful foreign aid spending that’s what we’re talking about in the first bucket. And then there’s also about $1 billion for NPR that we claw back in that first rescissions package as well,” he said.

While Ingraham said she has heard some scuttlebut about who in Congress, on the Republican side, has expressed misgivings about passing the bills, Banks said a time limit makes it critical.

“The White House sends the recission package to the Congress. Then we have 45 days once they send it, to pass it,” he said.

Banks expressed frustration, saying he believes that’s what many lawmakers were sent to Congress to do.

“Every Hoosier I talk to in my state – Republican, Democrat, or independent – they think this is ridiculous too. When they look at what Elon has uncovered in all of these departments, especially when it comes to foreign aid, money going to other countries for these ridiculous spending items like electric vehicles in Rwanda, they want that money back for America. And that’s why we have to cut it and make it permanent.”