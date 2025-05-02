May 2, 2025
Indiana News

Braun Signs ICE Bill

by Network Indiana0
Indiana US Senator Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has signed a law requiring law enforcement to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if someone arrested for a crime is believed to be in the country illegally.

House Bill 1393, signed April 30, requires jails and detention centers to alert ICE after felony or misdemeanor arrests if there’s probable cause the person lacks legal status. The county sheriff must pass that information to federal officials.

Supporters say the law helps identify undocumented individuals already under arrest. Critics warn it could undermine due process for people not yet convicted.

The law takes effect July 1.

Related posts

Mourners Honor Slain Indianapolis Police Officer

Kayla Blakeslee

Biden officially launches 2020 presidential bid

Fox News

Indiana Lawmakers Set To Override Veto of Trans Sports Ban

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.