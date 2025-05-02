Braun Signs ICE Bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has signed a law requiring law enforcement to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if someone arrested for a crime is believed to be in the country illegally.

House Bill 1393, signed April 30, requires jails and detention centers to alert ICE after felony or misdemeanor arrests if there’s probable cause the person lacks legal status. The county sheriff must pass that information to federal officials.

Supporters say the law helps identify undocumented individuals already under arrest. Critics warn it could undermine due process for people not yet convicted.

The law takes effect July 1.