May 3, 2025
Heavy Police Presence Downtown Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Heavy police presence was noted in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday morning.

Reports say FWPD officers were called to an apparent suicide attempt at the parking garage at the intersection of S. Clinton St. and E. Washington Blvd. around 11 a.m. 

The individual was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Minimal information has been released as the case is under investigation, as well as due to the sensitive nature of the incident. 

Lanes may be restricted in the area while investigators work on the case. 

If you or somebody you know is struggling and thinking about suicide, there are crisis hotlines available to hel. Dial 988 to speak to someone on the phone, or text IN to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling.

