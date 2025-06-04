Suspected DUI Crash In Roundabout East Of Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 13, 18, and 115.

A westbound Jeep Renegade rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped at a yield sign.

The 52-year-old Highlander driver from Leesburg was unhurt.

The Jeep driver, a 30-year-old Elkhart man, suffered facial cuts and fled the scene but was later found with help from the other driver and an off-duty deputy.

Police say the man is suspected of driving under the influence and leaving the scene.

He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, and charges are pending.