FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A fire destroyed two barns on a farm in northeast Allen County early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 15,000 block of Raynor Road, between Leo-Cedarville and Spencerville.

Firefighters from several departments rushed to the scene to find both barns engulfed in flames.

Initially, there were worries about cows inside the barns, but they were later discovered safe in a pasture.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.