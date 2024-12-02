Bathrooms near baseball field burn at Concordia HS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A building attached to the maintenance garage near Concordia High School’s baseball field caught fire Sunday night.

Firefighters responded just after 10:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a bathroom. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the bathrooms and prevented the fire from extending into the larger maintenance building.

Firefighters say the blaze caused extensive damage to the restrooms but only minor damage to the rest of the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.