FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – A Fort Wayne police officer is seriously hurt after a crash on I-469 Wednesday night that caused his car to catch fire.

Around 6:30 p.m., police warned drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-469 near Maplecrest Road because of the accident.

A witness shared a photo showing the police car on fire.

The officer was driving through a construction zone, hit a gap in the road, and lost control.

Despite the fire, the officer managed to escape the car by himself.