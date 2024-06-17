Oil cooler issue sidelining new ISP patrol vehicles

Indiana State Police are experiencing an oil cooler issue that’s sidelined nearly 20% of their new fleet of Dodge Durangos.

ISP began the transition from the Dodge Charger, a vehicle which it has used for its police fleet since 2010, to the Dodge Durango police package vehicle in May of last year. Over the last year, more than 200 Durangos have been issued into the field for patrol duties.

During this timeframe, 39 of those have experienced a mechanical failure due to a defective oil cooler. Using this same ratio, ISP would anticipate having an additional 40 Durangos experience this same mechanical failure, totaling nearly $4 million dollars worth of new vehicles. A fully-equipped ISP Dodge Durango costs about $50,000.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter has spoken with a Chrysler representative and was not given a timeline to resolve the matter.

“ISP has used Dodge as our primary police vehicle provider for the last decade-and-a-half, it is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this precarious position”, said Carter. “We’re having to sideline brand new vehicles, losing out on their value and functionality… the citizens and taxpayers of Indiana are being shortchanged and deserve better.”