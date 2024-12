FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local gym has pledged to donate to WOWO’s 77th Penny Pitch effort.

Catalyst Fitness says they’ll donate $50 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne for each membership sold during the promotion.

Any membership purchase during December will send $50 toward the Penny Pitch fund.

Read more about Catalyst Fitness here.

To make a donation to Habitat for Humanity, click here.