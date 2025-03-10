March 10, 2025
Local News

BBB Opens Applications For Students of Integrity Scholarships

by Alyssa Foster0
Better Business Bureau

The BBB is inviting students to apply for the 2025 Students of Integrity scholarship program.

Six high school and college students who demonstrate a strong commitment to integrity and ethical leadership will each receive a $2,000 scholarship for educational expenses.

Recipients will be distinguished as role models of honesty, integrity and ethical behavior in their communities.

To apply, students must be a U.S. resident and must live in or attend a school within the BBB’s 23-county service area. Areas include Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Porter, St. Joseph, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

The application and more information about the scholarships is available on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

