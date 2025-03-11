March 11, 2025
Pedestrian Killed on Fort Wayne’s Southeast Side

by Brian Ford0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the city’s far southeast side Monday night.

Officials say the crash happened when the pedestrian attempted to cross U.S. 27 (Lafayette) against the light at South Anthony Boulevard at about 8:10 P.M. and was then struck by the car. The driver of the car stopped and attempted to assist the victim until first responders arrived.

The victim of the crash was declared dead on arrival at the hospital according to police who say that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

