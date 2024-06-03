Auburn man arrested after fleeing accident on foot

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Auburn man is behind bars after fleeing a crash in Steuben County on Saturday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of CR 700 W and CR 400 S in rural southwestern Steuben County for a report of a two vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that one of the drivers involved fled the scene on foot. When responding deputies arrived, they located two vehicles near the intersection, both with heavy collision damage.

The initial crash scene investigation indicated that a white pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Andrew Lundgren of Angola was traveling southbound on CR 400 W approaching the intersection of CR 700 S. As Lundgren’s vehicle entered the intersection, a white 2001 Ford Mustang turned left onto CR 700 S from CR 400 W directly into the path of the truck. The two vehicles collided at the intersection at a near right angle. The male driver of the Ford Mustang then fled the scene on foot. No other injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area and attempted to locate the fleeing driver but were unsuccessful. During the preliminary investigation, the owner of the vehicle was able to be identified, but it was unclear if that person was in fact also the driver who fled the scene. After following up with some tips and lead information, the Sheriff’s Office was able to later identify the driver who fled the scene as 23-year-old Colton Taylor of Auburn.

Taylor had been arrested in Auburn on an unrelated arrest warrant sometime after the crash occurred. During a subsequent interview with Steuben County Sheriff’s detective, Taylor indicated that he had been the driver of the white Ford Mustang which he also owned. The case still remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and criminal charges are being sought in connection with the hit and run crash.