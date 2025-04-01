Beckwith Faces Backlash

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WOWO) — Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith took questions from a vocal crowd at his town hall Monday night, discussing school vouchers, state policies, and infrastructure.

The meeting at Franklin City Hall started with tense exchanges. Some attendees interrupted, and one woman was removed after repeated disruptions, as staff had warned.

School vouchers were a key issue. Public school teacher Linda Monroe argued against them, saying tax dollars should stay in public schools. Others disagreed, with one man saying vouchers provide students with better options. Beckwith reiterated his stance: “We believe tax dollars should follow the parents, but it’s OK. People can disagree with us on this.”

The discussion also covered Medicaid cuts, medical marijuana, and religious freedom. A pastor questioned Beckwith on policies he said negatively impact certain groups. Beckwith acknowledged the disagreement but said his support across the state remains strong: “When we travel the state, we overwhelmingly have support from all four corners.”

There was some agreement on concerns about an Indiana Department of Transportation project and protections for reserve police officers. Beckwith encouraged more elected officials to hold open forums.

Some attendees left dissatisfied, while others appreciated the opportunity to ask questions. “He did come, and he did try to answer questions,” said former teacher Pam Jones. Beckwith welcomed the discussion. “This is exactly what needs to happen in our republic.”