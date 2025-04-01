Severe Weather Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Severe weather is expected to return tomorrow, with a risk of damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes.

Forecasters say storms will develop late Wednesday afternoon, with a cold front bringing the most intense weather between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding, with some areas expecting 1-3 inches of rain.

Today will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light, and tonight temperatures will remain mild in the upper 40s as clouds increase. If you’re heading to the Indians’ home opener at Victory Field, expect quiet weather with temperatures in the mid-50s at first pitch.

Tomorrow will see a warm-up, with highs in the 70s and winds gusting to 40 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will begin in the morning, with the severe weather ramping up in the evening as a cold front moves through.

Prepare for possible tornadoes and damaging winds, and stay updated with the Weather Authority app.

As the weekend approaches, cooler temperatures and another round of rain are expected, bringing the possibility of storms and flooding through Saturday.