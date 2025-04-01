American Red Cross In Search Of Blood Donors

As travel season ramps up, the American Red Cross is urging individuals to donate blood.

Donors of all types are needed, especially those with Type O blood and those giving platelets.

Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, and there is no substitute for it – so, volunteer donors are essential for saving lives.

Those who donate blood through the American Red Cross in April will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $5,000 gift card.

Those who come in by April 13 will also receive a $15 Amazon gift card.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 1-16:

Allen County

Fort Wayne

4/1/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/2/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/3/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/3/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/4/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/4/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/5/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/5/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/6/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/6/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/8/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/9/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/10/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/10/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of St. Francis – Hutzell Athletic Center, 2701 Spring Street (Leesburg Road)

4/11/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/11/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/12/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/12/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church/School, 4910 Trier Rd

4/12/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/13/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/13/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/14/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/15/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

4/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

4/16/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Skyline YMCA, 838 South Harrison Street

New Haven

4/14/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street

DeKalb County

Auburn

4/1/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.

4/11/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 CR 29 South

4/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA, 533 North Street

Huntington County

Huntington

4/3/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.

Jay County

Portland

4/15/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water Street

Noble County

Albion

4/16/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 24 Albion, 210 E Park Drive

Kendallville

4/7/2025: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bollhoff Inc., 2705 Marion Dr

Steuben County

Angola

4/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 700 West Maumee Street

Hudson

4/8/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S 1100 W

Wells County

Bluffton

4/2/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Caylor-Nickel Foundation Family YMCA, 550 W Dustman Rd

4/14/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

Whitley County

Churubusco

4/10/2025: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Churubusco High School, 1 Eagle Drive

Columbia City

4/1/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205

4/8/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street

4/13/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sikh Center of Fort Wayne, 7631 IN-14