Berne Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Child Molestation Charges Following Months-Long Investigation

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Berne, Indiana after a months-long investigation into alleged sexual abuse involving children.

Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Berne Police Department, served a felony arrest warrant on David E. Wickey, 73, at a residence on County Road 400 South.

Wickey faces multiple serious charges, including four counts of child molestation as Level 1 felonies, one count of child molestation as a Level 4 felony, and two counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury as Level 5 felonies.

According to investigators, the case began in June 2025 when authorities received reports alleging sexual abuse of children. Detectives launched an extensive investigation that spanned several months and included interviews with both children and adults, as well as the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

At the conclusion of the investigation, findings were submitted to the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office, which reviewed the case and issued the arrest warrant.

Authorities have not released additional details about the victims or the circumstances of the alleged offenses. The investigation remains ongoing.

Wickey is currently being held pending further court proceedings.