Faith and Courage at Kruse Plaza Brought in Three Thousand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kayla Blakeslee shared: “Fort Wayne is a community of faith, resilience, and courage. As someone blessed with a daily platform on the radio, I know the power of using your voice for good. Charlie Kirk embodied that same commitment—he used his voice to spark conversation, challenge people to think, and encourage them to live boldly. This gathering is about reminding one another that our faith and values are strongest when we come together as neighbors, families, and friends. We especially want to welcome pastors and families of all ages to join us.”

Marlin Stutzman added, “Charlie Kirk’s legacy reaches far beyond politics or headlines. He inspired people across the country—and even the world—to think critically, live boldly, and stand firm in their convictions. This event is an opportunity to honor that legacy while encouraging each of us to reflect on how we can live courageously in our own lives.”

And that is exactly the spirit three thousand of Northeast Indiana’s residence brought to Kruse Plaza earlier this week. A sell-out event capturing the Christian spirit and bold conviction of those who attended.

WOWO’s own Kayla Blakeslee showcased much of the vent through her social medias.