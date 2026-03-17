Trump Says His Pitch To NATO And Allies To Help Secure The Strait Has Been Broadly Rejected

(AP) — Trump, who has been pressing allies to help safeguard the critical waterway, fumed that the U.S. is not getting support “despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot” be allowed to secure a nuclear weapon.

“I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street,” Trump added in a post on social media. “We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”