Big Drug Bust In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Seven people were arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation led by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, with help from local, state, and federal agencies.

The suspects face charges including drug dealing, firearm possession by violent felons, and criminal organization participation.

IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force identified the group as linked to drug trafficking, illegal firearms, and several violent incidents.

During coordinated raids Tuesday morning, law enforcement seized seven firearms, $18,640 in cash, 2.5 pounds of cocaine, 195 grams of narcotic pills, and seven pounds of marijuana.

“This operation is the result of strong teamwork across agencies,” said IMPD Chief Bailey. “We’ve removed seven violent offenders from our streets, making Indianapolis safer.”

The arrested individuals are also under investigation for their potential involvement in vandalism incidents at IMPD’s southwest district. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges.